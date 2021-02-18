PNCA signs MoU to open regional culture centre in GB

Islamabad : Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) has signed Memorandum of Understanding with Tourism, Sports, Culture, Archaeology and Museum Department of Gilgit Baltistan today.

Dr Fouzia Saeed, DG PNCA and Raja Nasir Ali, Minister for Culture Gilgit Baltistan signed the agreement. The MoU will allow PNCA to set-up its Regional Culture Centre (RCC) in GB for collaborative programs of mutual interest and understanding to share a common mandate of the promotion of art & culture, cultural education, dissemination of related information including the transmission of knowledge and cultural development and training of human resource in the fields of art and culture.

The main aspect of this kind of cooperation is to open new horizons for younger generation to learn about the power of cultural information with correct perception.

Raja Nasir Ali, Minister for Tourism, Sports, Culture, Archaeology and Museum Department of GB termed this MoU a new beginning for the promotion of art and culture of Gilgit Baltistan at national and international level.

Dr. Fouzia Saeed, Director General PNCA took this initiative of signing MoUs with government of GB for extending cooperation for the promotion of regional art and culture of GB in Pakistan and abroad.