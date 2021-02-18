Australia’s Warner enters Hundred draft

LONDON: Australia star David Warner is on a list of more than 250 players vying for the seven remaining overseas places in the draft for the inaugural edition of English cricket’s Hundred competition.

The 100 balls-per-side franchise competition was meant to have been launched last year but was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Most selections from last year’s draft have been retained by the eight teams but there are still seven overseas and 28 domestic positions to be filled.