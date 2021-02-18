Lahore team trials for Mas-Wrestling Championship on Sunday

LAHORE: The trials to select the Lahore division team for the 4th Kyrgyz Ambassador National Mas-Wrestling Championship will be held on Sunday at National Weightlifting Club.

The 4th Kyrgyz Ambassador National Mas-Wrestling Championship will be held on February 27 and 28.

Weigh in for the trials will be conducted from 10 am to 11 am on Sunday. The competitions will start at 12 noon.

For men competition, trials will be held in 60 kgs, 70 kgs, 80 kgs, 90 kgs, 105 kgs, 125 kgs, and 125 plus kgs. For women, the weight categories are 55kg, 65kg, 75kg, and 75kg, 85kg and 85kg plus kgs.

The trials will be conducted and supervised by Aqeel Javed Butt, President Lahore Division Mas- Wrestling Association, M. Nabeel (Assistant Director Sports Punjab University), Shahzaib Nawaz (National Referee) and Miss Shahzadi Nazar (official).