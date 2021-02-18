Sindh, KP associations likely to lure sponsorship worth Rs100m each

ISLAMABAD: As the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is all set to ink a deal with sponsors for the domestic cricket rights, the Sindh Cricket Association is likely to be hooked up by sponsors for around Rs100 million for the next three years, ‘The News’ has learnt reliably.

Southern Punjab Association’s sponsorship rights were taken over by Tareen Group at early stages when the PCB showed interest in engaging private parties/groups for domestic cricket and no other party had shown interest at that time. Only Tareen Group expressed their willingness to buy the rights at that stage.

The Sindh Cricket Association is turning out to be the highest gainer in shape of sponsorship that is likely to be around Rs100 million for the next three years.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cricket Association would not be far behind as many parties have approached to buy the rights. The successful bidder is expected to pay the same cost as Sindh.

In the process, Central Punjab would not be far behind in terms of luring the sponsors. The best bid, according to the sources, for the Central Punjab Association will be around Rs97 million for the next three years.

Kundi Construction is favourite to scoop up Northern Cricket Association’s rights for over Rs90 million for the next three years.

“We have submitted a strong bid and hopefully would be in a position to wrest the rights for the association. I have a long association with cricket and want to be part of the domestic cricket for the next three years,” one of the officials associated with the high-profile construction company said.

The Balochistan Cricket Association is expected to be sold out to sponsors for around Rs75 million — the lowest when it comes to generating money from the sponsors.

Though the PCB officials are tight-lipped as to how much the board will get from these deals and what should be the final understanding when it comes to running the associations’ affairs, it is believed the sponsors like Pakistan Super League (PSL) will have the major say in deciding the important matters.

The PCB is expected to announce the details of the domestic cricket’s sponsors and their rights and powers for shaping up the country’s official cricket during a press conference at the end of the Governing Board’s meeting which is scheduled for February 27 in Karachi.

The sponsors are expected to be given the rights to have two key administrators for each of the association. It is not clear yet what role the PCB has left for itself. Most likely the board would only work in the capacity of watchdog and that too in connivance with the sponsors.