Master Paints, Master Paints Blacks, BN Polo record wins

LAHORE: Master Paints, Master Paints Blacks and BN Polo won their matches on the second day of Allama Iqbal Polo Cup 2021 here at Jinnah Polo and Country Club on Wednesday.

Master Paints defeated Team Barry’s by 11 goals to 6-1/2. Marcos Penelo scored eight goals, John Cruz Losada scored two and Mumtaz Abbas Niazi scored one for Master Paints. Ernesto Troyes and Santiago Gomez scored three goals each for Barry’s, while they also had a handicap advantage at half a goal.

In the second match, Master Paints Blake beat FG Polo 9 goals to 6-1/2. Mariano Regal scored five goals and Matthias Weil Perez scored four goals for Master Paints Blacks. Francisco Bensadon scored five goals for FG Polo and Mian Abbas Mukhtar scored one goal.

In the third match, BN Polo defeated Remounts 7-1/2 goals to 7. The BN Polo team had a handicap advantage of half a goal. Alokio Celestio scored four goals, Raja Mikael Sami scored two goals and Mario Reyes Ginzo scored one. Ignacio Negri scored six goals and LD Imran Shahid scored one goal.