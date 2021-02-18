Sultans beat Qalandars in practice game

KARACHI: Multan Sultans had a solid practice ahead of the HBL PSL-6 when they defeated the last season’s runners-up Lahore Qalandars by seven wickets in a warm-up game here at the National Stadium on Wednesday.

Openers Sohaib Maqsood (46) and Shan Masood (42) scored 85 runs to enable Multan Sultans to chase the 182-run target with 13 balls to spare.

Sohaib hammered two sixes and five fours from 29 balls while Shan struck two sixes and three fours from 33 balls. Khushdil Shah hammered a rapid 20-ball 41, hitting three sixes and the same number of fours to bring his side very close to the victory. Rilee Doussouw chipped in with 23-ball 37 not out, striking five fours.

Faridoun Jeffery got 1-27 in three overs.

Earlier, Lahore Qalandars rode on solid batting from Ben Dunk (42) and Fakhar Zaman (42) to pile up a fighting total of 181-4 in the stipulated 20 overs. Dunk, who had a solid PSL last season, smashed three sixes and two fours from 26 balls while Fakhar struck two sixes and three fours from 39 balls. Samit Patel made 21-ball 29 not out, hammering four fours. Sohail Tanvir got 2-27 in three overs while Sohaibullah and Sohaib Maqsood got one wicket each.