Ali Tareen all set to take over Southern Punjab

ISLAMABAD: Ali Tareen, owner of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Multan Sultans, has decided to divert his energy towards Southern Punjab Cricket Association as he is all set to take over provincial association’s sponsorship rights.

Talking to ‘The News’, Ali Tareen said he was the only bidder to have shown interest to buy the sponsorship rights of Southern Punjab when the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) invited sponsors at early stages.

“Initially, I was the only one to have shown interest to buy the sponsorship rights as I want to fully concentrate on the developments of cricket at the grassroots level in the region.”

Tareen added that for the time being, he was leaving Multan Sultans’ responsibilities and handing it over to his uncle Alamgir Tareen.

“Alamgir will look after Multan Sultans as I am fully concentrating on Southern Punjab Cricket activities and the game’s promotion in the region. Southern Punjab has 14 districts and I have a plan to visit every small town to unearth the talent and groom it. My entire focus from here on will be to promote cricket in the area rather concentrating on the PSL.”

The youngster said he wanted to devote his time and energies for promotion of the game in the area.

“Now when I have got the sponsorship rights, I would fully concentrate on promotion of cricket. If you want to serve cricket then main focus should be on grassroots cricket,” he said.

Ali Tareen was optimistic about cricket becoming real strength of the youth of Southern Punjab.

“There is a potential for the game in the area. What the youngsters of the area need is proper grooming.”