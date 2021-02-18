Southern Punjab beat Sindh in low-scoring U16 match

RAWALPINDI: All the three matches played in the Under-16 National One-day Tournament Wednesday witnessed low totals and the youngsters struggled to score runs at demanding pitches.

At Ayub Park Ground, a five-wicket haul from off-spinner Haseeb Gul Mohammad guided Southern Punjab to a seven-wicket win over Sindh U16 in the third round match.

An all-round performance from Arafat Ahmed and a five-fer from Haseeb Gul helped Southern Punjab to a comprehensive seven-wicket win.

Batting first, Sindh were bowled out for 149 in 36 overs. Wahaj Riaz top-scored with a 29 off 47 balls. For Southern Punjab, Haseeb ended-up with match figures of five for 21 in nine overs which included two maiden overs. Arafat took 2-27.

In reply, left-handed Arafat’s unbeaten 86 off 74 balls, helped Southern Punjab chased down the target in 24.1 overs for the loss of three wickets. For Sindh, Romail Ahmed grabbed 3-39.

At Rawal Ground, half-centuries from Raja Balaj and Ubaid Shahid helped Central Punjab to a three-wicket win over Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Chasing 198 to win, Central Punjab were reeling at 17-3 before Raja and Ubaid got together and contributed 116 runs for the fourth wicket. Raja top-scored with a 97-ball 69. Ubaid contributed 59 off 101. For Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, right-arm fast Mohammad Ayyaz took 5-28.

Earlier, KP after being put into bat were restricted to 197 for nine in 45 overs. Ahmed Hussain (38 off 70), Mohammad Tahir (37 off 48) and Adnan Khan (36 off 51) were significant run scorers.

At Pindi Stadium, Abdul Saboor’s half-century led Balochistan to a two-wicket win over Northern, handing them the first win in the tournament. Batting first, Northern were bowled out for 173 in 41.1 overs. Raja Hamza Waheed top-scored with 55 off 81. Shamyl Hussain managed to score 36 off 76. For Balochistan, Anwar Shah and Mohammad Qasim took three wickets apiece, while Ikram Ullah took two wickets for 30.

Balochistan chased down the target in the 41st over for the loss of eight wickets. Off-spinner Saad Masood took 4-30.

Scores in brief: Southern Punjab U16 beat Sindh U16 by seven wickets: Sindh U16 149 all out, 36 overs (Wahaj Riaz 29, Saad Baig 25, Arbaz Khan 24; Haseeb Gul Mohammad 5-21, Arafat Ahmed 2-27). Southern Punjab U16 150-3, 24.1 overs (Arafat Ahmed 86 not out; Romail Ahmed 3-39).

Central Punjab beat Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by three wickets: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 197-9, 45 overs (Ahmed Hussain 38, Mohammad Tahir 37, Adnan Khan 36; Ubaid Ullah 3-30, Ibtisam Rehman 2-25, Awais Ali 2-41). Central Punjab 198-7, 44.1 overs (Raja Balaj 69, Ubaid Shahid 59; Mohammad Ayyaz 5-28).

Balochistan beat Northern by two wickets: Northern 173 all out, 41.1 overs (Raja Hamza Waheed 55, Shamyl Hussain 36; Anwar Shah 3-16, Mohammad Qasim 3-31, Ikram Ullah 2-30). Balochistan U16 177-8, 40.3 overs (Abdul Saboor 62, Ikram Ullah 35, Adil Ahmed 32; Saad Masood 4-30, Atif Zafar 2-29).