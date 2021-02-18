Shadab hopes to get things right this time

KARACHI: Islamabad United captain Shadab Khan says that his players are in top form and he hopes they will really make a great impression in the sixth edition of the HBL PSL which will begin here at National Stadium from February 20.

“The best thing is that our team carries national players and those overseas players who have recently featured in Big Bash and T10 league and they are in top form,” Shadab told reporters here on Wednesday.

“Last year we did not perform well. And keeping that in view we went for the draft and what we had thought we got that. InshaAllah I am confident we will bounce back and play good cricket this season,” said the all-rounder.

Shadab himself remained out of the Pakistan team for quite some time due to fitness issues. Last year while captaining Islamabad United, he had shown remarkable batting ability through some handy knocks while playing up the order.

He says he will try to bat in the top order. “Personally I will try to bat in the top order and bat according to the needs of the team. As an all-rounder you always have to prepare for batting at any position,” said Shadab, a wily leggie.

He said they had got some equally good replacements for Munro and Jordan. “Yes, as world class players they will be missed. But I am hopeful that the replacements which we have got in place of them will perform even much better,” Shadab said.

He said his close friend and in-form Hasan Ali would put a new life in United’s bowling. “Hasan is a great character and the way he has caught his rhythm and form I believe that he will raise our whole bowling unit. And the presence of such a character in the team as Hasan is very important,” Shadab said.

Having played for the last five seasons for Peshawar Zalmi, Hasan opted to join Islamabad United this season.

He said that workload on both Hasan and Faheem Ashraf would be managed. “Yes, we will try to manage workload of both Hasan and Faheem who have been playing for Pakistan. Hasan has made a comeback after injury and the way he has performed for the national team is exceptional,” he said.

About his own comeback following injury, Shadab said that mentally it takes some time to settle down. “Definitely after recovery you need some time to settle down and regain confidence mentally. But training more will help me get the confidence back,” he said.

He said he and Faheem are bowling all-rounders and have improved their batting. “Me and Faheem both are bowling all-rounders. The way we have improved our batting we are also trying to deliver in bowling. I cannot say at which position I will send Faheem to bat in the PSL-6,” he said.