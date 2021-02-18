HBL profit surges more than 99 percent in CY20

KARACHI: Habib Bank Limited (HBL) has announced a net profit of Rs30.91 billion for the year ended December 31, 2020, up 99.3 percent compared with the profit of Rs15.49 billion in the previous year.

The earnings per share (EPS) clocked in at Rs21.06 for 2020 as against EPs of Rs10.45 in 2019, notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange showed on Wednesday. The bank also declared a final cash dividend of Rs3.0/share, which is in addition to the interim dividend of Rs1.25 already paid to the shareholders.

“The result is below our expectation attributable to higher than estimated drop in net interest income, 12 percent drop in non-markup income and higher provision charge,” Syed Noman at Insight Securities said.

HBL posted net interest income of Rs130.104 billion for the year under review, up 28.4 percent compared with Rs101.32 billion recorded in the previous year.

An analyst at Arif Habib Limited said net interest income surge was led by a sharp reduction in interest expense following rate cuts of 625bps. “However, interest income during fourth quarter of 2020 declined 12 percent as re-pricing of assets suppressed mark-up earned, while interest expense recorded a 10 percent jump.”

Total non-interest income also surged 26.6 percent to Rs30.59 billion compared with Rs24.16 billion in the previous year.

During the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020, HBL recorded a loss on sale of securities of Rs307 million, while fee income posted an encouraging 21 percent jump.

To recall, the management had stated that it finds it appropriate to record up to 1.0 percent general provision on the domestic portfolio excluding government guaranteed exposure, consumer/staff lending and cash secured exposure.

“Helped by the strong balance sheet growth, HBL’s total revenue set a new record, crossing Rs160 billion.

The Bank improved its cost to income ratio from 73.5 percent in 2019 to 58.5 percent in 2020 and the infection ratio improved to an all-time low of 6.3 percent,” a statement issued by the bank said.

HBL’s CAR, which now stands at 17.2 percent, was well above regulatory requirements.

HBL President and CEO Muhammad Aurangzeb said , “The bank had a stellar year in which all key indicators remained on an upward trajectory, and the domestic franchise delivered record profits.”

He said that international business has also shown signs of a turnaround in Q4CY20 with revenues trending upward.

Moreover, HBL is actively working on financial inclusion initiatives through significant investments in technology and digitalisation efforts. “During 2020, HBL remained conscious of its responsibility to support its customers and the broader economy, especially during these testing times,” he added.

Allied Bank full-year profit grows 26.8pc

Allied Bank Limited (ABL) has announced a net profit of Rs18.37 billion for the year ended December 31, 2020, which is 26.8 percent higher than the profit of Rs14.488 billion posted for the year ended December 31, 2019.

The EPS for 2020 clocked in at Rs16.05 compared with the EPS of Rs12.65 in 2019, a bourse filing said. ABL also declared a final cash dividend of Rs6.0/share, which is in addition to interim dividend of Rs2.0/share already paid to the shareholders.

“Earning came in higher than expectations, primarily due to unprecedented reversal in provisions and higher than expected increase in capital gains and dividend income,” Syed Noman at Insight Securities said.

Provisioning expenses clocked in at Rs844 million in 2020. However, reversal of Rs1.5 billion was recorded in fourth quarter of the year, which well-supported the overall profitability of the bank.

The bank reported net interest income of Rs48.39 billion for the year under review, up 15.5 percent from Rs41.87 billion in the previous year.

An analyst at Arif Habib Limited said net interest income surged during the year, but declined 8.0 percent in the fourth quarter owing primarily to a 3.0 percent downturn in interest income and 2.0 percent increase in interest expense.

“The jump is primarily owing to a steep reduction ie 23 percent in the bank’s interest expense. A 3.0 percent decline in interest income in the last quarter, we believe, is due to asset re-pricing, which was due to kick in with full impact this outgoing quarter.”

Total non-interest income increased 14.38 percent to Rs13.44 billion in 2020 compared with Rs11.75 in 2019.

The bank’s fee income also supported the overall profitability, with total income from fee, commission and brokerage clocking in at Rs6.2 billion during 2020 against Rs5.7 billion recorded previous year.

Soneri Bank profit up 26pc in CY2020

Soneri Bank has announced a net profit of Rs2.4 billion for the year ended December 31, 2020, which is 26 percent higher than the profit of Rs1.906 billion posted for the year ended December 31, 2019.

The EPS for 2020 clocked in at Rs2.1772 compared with the EPS of Rs1.7289 in 2019, a bourse filing said. The bank declared a final cash dividend of Rs1.25/share, which was 12.50 percent.

Net interest income was reported at Rs10.655 billion, improving by 34.43 percent year on year, driven by volumetric increase and maintained spreads.

Non fund based income was reported at Rs3.807 billion, indicating a year on year growth of 33.08 percent. Profit before provisions and taxation for the year ended December 31, 2020, was reported at Rs5.436 million, reflecting an impressive growth of 104.54 percent against the corresponding year.

Growth in expenses was restricted at 11.03 percent, as compared to the prior year, with non-markup expenses reported at Rs9.026 million for the year under review.

Deposits registered a healthy growth of Rs43,416 million or 14.37 percent year on year, and were reported at Rs345,499 million till December 31, 2020.

The bank remains adequately capitalised, with CAR of 16.97 percent at December 31, 2020.

The board of directors recognised and appreciated the efforts of the management in delivering improved performance amidst challenging times. “The board remains confident that the bank shall continue to protect and serve the interest of all stakeholders by fulfilling the growing banking needs of our society, and focusing on financial inclusion and customer satisfaction.”