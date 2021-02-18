This refers to the article ‘Political stability’ (Feb 7) by Dr Farrukh Saleem. The writer has rightly said that Pakistan has ‘procedural democracy’ which is marked by political instability. One thinks that it will not be easy for Pakistan to simply switch from ‘procedural democracy’ to ‘substantive democracy’ – which is marked by political stability and rapid economic progress. It is imperative for the PTI, PML-N and PPP to work together and try to reverse the notion of ‘democracy-in-reverse’ by coming up with a well-thought-out roadmap of political stability and economic progress.

Abbas R Siddiqi

Lahore