Wed Feb 17, 2021
February 17, 2021

'Marriyum’s tone speaks volumes for her leadership’s annoyance'

National

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Barrister Mirza Shahzad Akbar on Tuesday said the indecent language and offensive words used by the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb spoke volumes about her leaders’ confusion and annoyance.Commenting on the press conference of Marriyum Aurangzeb, the adviser tweeted that his meetings were aimed to save public and national money.

