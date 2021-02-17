close
Wed Feb 17, 2021
February 17, 2021

‘Missing persons issue will be raised in NA session’

ISLAMABAD: The PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb arrived in the camp of family members of missing persons outside National Press Club (NPC) and expressed solidarity with them, saying this matter will be raised in the PDM and National Assembly session. The family members of the missing persons said three governments have changed, but no one has paid any heed to their complaints.

Maryam Aurangzeb said the PML-N will take up this matter in the National Assembly session on February 19.

