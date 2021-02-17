close
Wed Feb 17, 2021
February 17, 2021

FIA DG Wajid Zia contracts COVID-19

National

ISLAMABAD: Director-General of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Wajid Zia on Tuesday contracted coronavirus positive.

According to the TV channel, the director general’s COVID-19 test came back positive after which he went into self-quarantine. The staff members at the FIA have also been undergoing tests after the development.

