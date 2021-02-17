ECP takes notice of Malir by-polls firing incident

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Tuesday took stern notice of the incident that happened during the by-elections of PS-88 Malir II.

In a statement, the Election Commission said that implementation of code of conduct would be ensured during the by-elections. It has been alleged in the media that opposition leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh was going to a polling station in the constituency with armed men and they resorted to aerial firing. “Action will be taken against those who disrupt the election process and interfere in duties of the Election Commission. The peaceful conduct of elections is the constitutional responsibility of the Election Commission. All those responsible will be prosecuted according to law,” the commission contended.

Meanwhile, for the by-elections in Kurram and Nowshehra, special measures have been taken by the Election Commission in view of the corona pandemic. “Hand sanitizers, thermometers will be made available in all polling stations. Free masks will be provided to polling staff,” the commission said. The ECP also announced special precautionary measures for all the polling stations in the by-elections to be held on February 19, 2021 in the vacant National Assembly seat NA-45, Kurram and the vacant Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Assembly seat PK-63, Nowshera-III. Accordingly, hand sanitizers and thermometers have been provided to all the polling stations, while free masks are also being provided to all the polling staff stationed in these constituencies. Hand sanitizers and thermometers will be available at the entrance of the polling station.