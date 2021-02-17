SC establishes case registration desk at principal seat

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed on Tuesday inaugurated a case registration desk at the principal seat of Islamabad.Talking to participants of a ceremony, the chief justice acknowledged the role of the IT Affairs Committee headed by Justice Mushir Alam to digitalize the Supreme Court of Pakistan. He said the facility would improve dispensation of justice.

The desk would provide services including allocation of diary number, real time verification of CNIC or thumb impression of litigants/advocate-on-record by NADRA, generating and printing of e-affidavit. At the first instance, the system has been installed at the principal seat, Islamabad, which would later be replicated at branch registries. Earlier, Justice Mushir Alam gave an overview of the steps being taken to digitalize the Supreme Court to be on a par with other countries of the world. He said this facility would discourage frivolous litigation.