February 17, 2021
February 17, 2021

KP MPA, his senator father join PPP

February 17, 2021

PESHAWAR: Member KP Assembly Amjid Khan Afridi and his father Senator Shamim Afridi have joined the PPP. Both the lawmakers announced to join the PPP after meeting with Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. The PPP Chairman Bilawal will address a public meeting in Kohat on February 27. Amjid Afridi was won the 2018 general elections from KP Assembly in Kohat as an independent candidate, while Shamim Afridi was elected Senator from erstwhile Fata.

