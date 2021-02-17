AMAN-21 concludes: 45 countries took part in exercise; President Alvi reaffirms Pak resolve to promote peace & security in region

KARACHI: The Pakistan Navy’s Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN-21 culminated in the North Arabian Sea with a graceful conduct of the international fleet review, according to a statement issued by the Pakistan Navy.

President Dr. Arif Alvi graced the occasion as chief guest.

Upon arrival onboard Pakistan Navy Ship MOAWIN, the president was received by the Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi, reports the media. Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi, Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal, Sindh chief minister Murad Ali Shah, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza, Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Pakistan Air Force Mujahid Anwar Khan were also present on the occasion.

In addition, ambassadors, high commissioners, senior military officers, defence & naval attaches from various countries also witnessed the event.

The chief guest observed various operational maneuvers and drills during the IFR.

The Fleet Review also featured an impressive fly past by the Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Air Force and participating foreign aircraft followed by Man and Cheership by participating ships.

Up to 45 countries participated in the exercise with their naval warships, aircraft, special operation forces and a large number of observers.

The exercise culminated with the participating ships forming up in traditional `AMAN Formation’ to signify unity and collective resolve.

President Alvi congratulated the Pakistan Navy for successfully hosting AMAN-21 and reaffirming Pakistan’s resolve for promoting peace and security in the region.

He thanked the participating regional and extra-regional navies for displaying their commitment to collaborative maritime security despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

President Alvi emphasized that AMAN-21 will pave way for making the region more peaceful and secure with combined efforts by all stakeholders.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi thanked the president for his presence.

He assured that the Pakistan Navy will continue to play an active role in enhancing regional maritime security individually and in collaboration with the partner navies.