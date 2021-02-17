Accountability holders to be made accountable soon: Khaqan

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and PML-N senior leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday said that the so-called accountability holders will themselves be held accountable one day.Talking to media persons, the former premier said the Senate votes were bought in 2018 and its video is also available. He said those members of provincial assembly who received money belong to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said the PTI MPAs revealed that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister gave money at the speaker’s house and that the former KP Assembly speaker is the National Assembly s speaker today. The PML-N leader demanded Prime Minister Imran Khan to give explanation over the matter of Broadsheet. He said Nawaz Sharif remained Pakistan’s PM thrice and no one has the authority cancel his passport.