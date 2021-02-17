Maryam asks SC…: Don’t do anything that may be ‘conceived as defacing Constitution’

Ag APP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz called upon the Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday to exercise extra caution while hearing a presidential reference regarding open ballot elections in Senate.

Taking to her social media handler, she said the apex court should not do anything “that could be conceived as defacing the Constitution on behest of someone”.

She said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), like all institutions, was bound by Article 226 of the Constitution. It categorically said that open ballot could not be the course for Senate elections since such would need a constitutional amendment. “It would be wrong to use the ECP shoulder & lay it open to the public wrath,” she added.

The PML-N leader said: “How can [the] ECP ‘rethink’ something that’s enshrined in the Constitution?

“If it requires constitutional amendment, there’s no other way it can be done,” she added.

In reply to the tweets, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill said Maryam Nawaz was not politically groomed as she was always against the merit.

Talking to a private news channel, he said she gave irresponsible and disputed statement against the supreme judiciary of the country.

The SAPM requested the Supreme Court to take notice of her statement as she had committed contempt of the court, adding that how she could dictate the supreme judiciary.

He said Maryam Nawaz was trying to remove her name from the Exit Control List (ECL) for long time, but the government had made it clear that it would not give her an NRO [deal].

Gill said she was the production of the Sicilian mafia, as her father was declared as the Sicilian mafia by the court in his case.

He said she was doing these types of stupidities due to her apolitical grooming or having no training in the field of politics.