47 perish as 958 new Covid cases reported

ISLAMABAD: The national tally on Tuesday of total active COVID-19 cases recorded 25,383 with 958 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 1,064 people recovered from the disease during 24 hours. Forty seven corona patients died, 42 of them were under treatment in hospital and five in their respective quarantines or at their homes on Monday, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Most of the deaths had occurred in the Punjab followed by Sindh. It added that out of the total 47 deaths, 11 patients died on ventilators.

Maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Multan 37 percent, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 31 percent, Bahawalpur 32 percent and Lahore 37percent.

Maximum oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) was also occupied in four major areas of Gujrat 61 percent, Peshawar 40 percent, Multan 23 percent, and Lahore 21 percent.

Around 255 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID-19 affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan.

Some 31,905 tests were conducted across the country on Monday, including 10,609 in Sindh, 10,445 in Punjab, 5,775 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 3,845 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 437 in Balochistan, 339 in GB, and 445 in AJK.

Around 527,061 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients. Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 564,824 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 9,532, Balochistan 18,946, GB 4,941, ICT 42,808, KP 69,885, Punjab 164,696 and Sindh 254,016.About 12,380 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion.

Around 4,226 perished in Sindh among seven of them died.

Four of them died in the hospital and three out of the hospital. 5,084 in Punjab had died with 33 deaths in past 24 hours. 31 of them died in the hospital and two out of the hospital on Monday.

2,000 in KP where five of them died in hospital on Monday, 486 in ICT, 199 in Balochistan, 102 in GB and 283 in AJK among two of them succumbed to the deadly virus on Monday.

A total of 8,498,022 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 631 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 2,101 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.