Resolution submitted for permanent ECP office

PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Nighat Orakzai on Tuesday submitted a resolution in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly secretariat for the establishment of permanent office of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). In her resolution, she said the general election was held after every five years besides the local bodies, by-elections and Senate elections.

She said the ECP remained busy with conducting different elections every year for which the election commission was established under Article 218 of the Constitution. She said that Punjab, Sindh and Baluchistan had offices of the election commission but KP did not have its permanent office and it kept moving from one place to another.