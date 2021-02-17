PTI workers in Karak accuse party MNA of corruption

KARAK: The PTI regional and district office-bearers and workers took to streets against the alleged corrupt practices in the district and staged a protest rally outside the office of deputy commissioner. The leaders and workers of the ruling party led by regional information secretary of PTI Col (Retd) Raza Khan and others gathered in Baz Muhammad Khattak Chowk and marched towards the office of deputy commissioner where they staged a protest sit-in outside his office. The speakers claimed that billions of rupees of oil and gas funds were issued to Karak but there was no development on ground.