Wed Feb 17, 2021
Our Correspondent  
February 17, 2021

‘No rift in PTI over Senate tickets’

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Tuesday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership had awarded the tickets to sensible and mature personalities for contesting upcoming Senate elections. “There is no rift among party members on award of tickets,” he said in an interview with a private television channel.

