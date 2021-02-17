‘No rift in PTI over Senate tickets’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Tuesday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership had awarded the tickets to sensible and mature personalities for contesting upcoming Senate elections. “There is no rift among party members on award of tickets,” he said in an interview with a private television channel.