PIA plans to expand network in Afghanistan

LAHORE: PIA CEO Air Marshal Arshad Malik made an official visit to Kabul on Tuesday. He met government officials, Afghan Aviation Head Dr Qasim Wafaizada and discussed avenues for increasing air links between Pakistan and Afghanistan for the PIA. He also met officials of the Afghan Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The PIA CEO requested to send flights to Kandahar and Mazar-e-Shareef and increase air cargo operations. He also visited the Pakistan Embassy in Kabul and met Pakistan's Ambassador H.E.Mansoor Ahmed and the consul general.