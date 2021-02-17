Sheikh Rashid asks PDM to change long march date due to Ramazan

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Tuesday urged the PDM leadership to delay the long march on Islamabad due to holy month of Ramazan, saying that where they have made so many amendments in their plan, they should also change the date.

Addressing a press conference, he said, the government would welcome the PDM rally in federal capital, but no one would be allowed to violate the law and create law order situation. Sh Rashid announced that passport of Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leader Nawaz Sharif would expire at 12pm on Feb 16, which would not be renewed.

However, he added, the government could issue an emergency travel document (ETD) on his request for travel to the country. He said as per the legal obligations, the passport of those who were on the ECL could not be renewed.

“Today the passport of Nawaz Sharif will expire. From August 20, 2018, names of Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz are on the ECL on the request of NAB.

“The cabinet had also put the name of Maryam on the ECL, the passport of a person whose names are in the ECL cannot be renewed,” he added. However, the minister said if Nawaz wanted to travel to Pakistan, he could be issued an emergency travel document within 72 hours, but Nawaz Sharif had not made any such request so far. Sheikh Rashid said one-time permission granted by the LHC had been misused by the PML-N leader.

He said the LHC had also issued a verdict asking Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan but neither he neither complied with it nor submitted any reply so far. The minister said Nawaz Sharif had not been barred from returning to Pakistan. Sh Rashid said, adding “We have not asked for any application; it is up to an applicant to apply or not.”