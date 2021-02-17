PTI challenges nomination papers of Yusuf Gilani

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday challenged Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Yusuf Raza Gilani’s nomination papers submitted for Senate elections.As per media reports, the PTI leader Fareed Rehman has accused the former prime minister of concealing the facts. Yusuf Raza Gilani has not mentioned his sentence in contempt of court case in his nomination papers, he added. The PTI member further said that Gilani doesn’t fulfil the requirement of Article 62 of the Constitution.