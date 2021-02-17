Punjab to float tender for releasing wheat to flour mills

LAHORE: Instead of continuing with the inefficient grain quota system, the Punjab government is exploring the option to stabilise the flour price by releasing wheat to the mills under competitive bidding.

Reports said the move would be a departure from the faulty qouta system, used to issue wheat to the mills irrespective of their share in the flour market. This lopsided wheat release mechanism always encouraged hoarding and smuggling of highly-subsidised wheat, while the new mechanism aimed at curbing the flour price in an innovative way. Under the proposed wheat release formula, the flour mills would be qualified through open tender.

Supply of wheat for grinding under the open tender would significantly reduce the prices of flour in the market besides tremendously minimising pilferage of grains by flour mills. Initially, the new tender-based wheat release policy would be implemented for the Ramazan package. An official of the provincial food department informed that the new measure would be a hassle free step for stabilising the rising flour prices. He added that the wheat release policy would be amended accordingly. He maintained that such a policy intervention would help save precious grains in the public sector.

plans to expand network: PIA CEO Air Marshal Arshad Malik made an official visit to Kabul on Tuesday.

He met government officials, Afghan Aviation Head Dr Qasim Wafaizada and discussed avenues for increasing air links between Pakistan and Afghanistan for the PIA. He also met officials of the Afghan Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The PIA CEO requested to send flights to Kandahar and Mazar-e-Shareef and increase air cargo operations. He also visited the Pakistan Embassy in Kabul and met Pakistan's Ambassador H.E.Mansoor Ahmed and the consul general.

LHC dismisses petition: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday upheld an office objection and dismissed a petition seeking disqualification of PML-N MNA Rana Sanaullah for alleged false declaration of assets in his nomination papers. Nadeem Sarwar, a lawyer, had filed the petition and the registrar office put an objection to it, asking the petitioner to furnish attested nomination papers of the respondent. Justice Ayesha A Malik took up the petition as an objection case and dismissed the same upholding the office objection. The lawyer alleged in his petition that the respondent MNA committed concealment of assets before the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and the false declaration submitted by him falls within the disqualification under Article 62 (1) (f) of the Constitution. He stated that the law is settled that a person who offers himself for election to a seat of the parliament or a provincial assembly is required to fulfil the qualifications as laid down under Article 62.