Our correspondent
LAHORE Around 12 people died, whereas 1,009 injured in 899 road traffic accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of this, 572 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 437 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site.