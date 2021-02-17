Actress praises Ahsan’s role in ‘Qayamat’

Our correspondent

LAHORE While Bollywood dominates in Pakistan when it comes to films, on the smaller screen, there is no competitor of Pakistani dramas. Latest proof of it comes from famed Bollywood actress Zarina Wahab’s high praise for Ahsan Khan. The veteran actress who has been working for more than 30 years now, sent a personal message to the actor for his portrayal of Rashid in 7th Sky’s ’Qayamat.’ "As Rashid you are too much… excellent work,” she wrote. In recent years, Zarina Wahab has been part of hit films like My Name is Khan, Dil Dhadakne Do and Agneepath, working with mega stars like Shahrukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar among others. So coming from a contemporary artiste like her, this is a matter of great satisfaction for Ahsan Khan as an actor. He has earned the respect of his fellow performers. That would mean a world to him.