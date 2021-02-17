Biden effect: Saudi hastens trials, placates rivals

Riyadh: Under a new US glare, Saudi Arabia is rushing to release some political prisoners and make up with regional rivals, attempting to clean up its act as it braces for a policy reset in Washington.

US President Joe Biden pledged during his campaign to make the kingdom a "pariah" after it got a free pass under Donald Trump, but observers say he is instead adopting a middle path. While scrutinising human rights, his new administration is expected to work to preserve a valuable security partnership while it moves to reboot nuclear talks with Riyadh’s arch-enemy Tehran.

Saudi Arabia has provisionally freed some political prisoners -- including activist Loujain al-Hathloul, famed for her campaign to end the ban on women driving -- in what many see as a nod to Biden.

Seeking to fortify its regional position in the new era, Saudi Arabia also led its allies last month to end a bitter three-year dispute with neighbouring Qatar, partly at the urging of the US which wants them to present a united front against Iran. The kingdom is also keen for detente with America’s Nato ally Turkey, following a public boycott of Turkish goods last year.