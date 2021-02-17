Myanmar junta tightens grip

Yangon: Myanmar’s deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi was hit with another charge on Tuesday, after the military imposed a second straight overnight internet shutdown in an attempt to grind down an anti-coup uprising.

In the two weeks since the generals ousted Suu Kyi and put the civilian leader under house arrest in the administrative capital Naypyidaw, big cities and isolated village communities alike have been in open revolt.

The military justified its power seizure by alleging widespread voter fraud in November elections that Suu Kyi’s party won. After her detention in a dawn raid on February 1 -- the day of the coup -- she was charged under an obscure import and export law, over walkie talkies that were found in her home during a search. The Nobel laureate’s lawyer told AFP Tuesday she had been hit with a second charge, of violating the country’s disaster management law.

"She was charged under section 8 of the Export and Import law and section 25 of the Natural Disaster Management law as well," Khin Maung Zaw told AFP. While it was unclear how the disaster law applied in Suu Kyi’s case, it has been used against deposed president Win Myint -- also arrested on February 1 -- relating to a campaign event that the junta alleges broke coronavirus-related restrictions.

Khin Maung Zaw added that Suu Kyi and Win Myint, both of whom he has yet to have any contact with, were expected to appear via video conference during a March 1 trial.