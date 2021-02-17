Severe exposure to pathogens can cause childhood stunting

Paris: Malnourished children suffering from stunting may have intestinal damage caused by continual exposure to pathogens that reduces their ability to absorb nutrients, according to research on Tuesday calling for treatments that go beyond providing extra food.

Despite a nearly 40 percent drop from 1990 to 2015 of stunting in poor countries, some 140 million children four or younger are still too short for their age, a clinical condition that impairs both brain and body development.

Researchers, who studied more than 300 children in Zambia, found evidence that reduced absorption of nutrients could be caused by a survival mechanism in the gut triggered by intense exposure to microbial pathogens, like bacteria, viruses and parasites.