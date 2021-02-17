India police seeks more arrests in Thunberg-tweeted protest ‘toolkit’

NEW DELHI: Indian police on Monday said they were searching for two activists after detaining a climate campaigner for allegedly helping to create a guide for anti-government farmers protests shared by environmentalist Greta Thunberg.

Disha Ravi, 22, was arrested on Saturday in Bangalore and brought to the capital New Delhi to face court, where she was remanded in police custody for five days. Delhi Police said they had issued arrest warrants for two others -- Nikita Jacob and Shantanu, whose surname was not disclosed -- for allegedly working with Ravi to draft the so-called "toolkit".