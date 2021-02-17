Turkish group fights closure

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Istanbul: A leading Turkish civil society group founded by jailed rights leader Osman Kavala on Tuesday rejected as "unlawful" a case filed by the trade ministry to shut it down.
Kavala, a businessman and philanthropist who has been held behind bars for more than three years without a conviction on charges the US State Department calls "specious", created Anadolu Kultur (Anatolian Culture) in 2002.
The group promotes cross-cultural understanding through the arts, including with neighbouring Armenia, with which Turkey has no diplomatic ties. In August, the trade ministry filed a lawsuit against the group on the grounds that it was operating as an NGO, without trying to make a profit, even though it was registered as a company.