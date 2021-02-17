UK soldiers ousted due to sexuality, can reclaim medals

London: Britain said on Tuesday it would allow former military members dismissed because of their sexuality to reclaim lost medals, a move welcomed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Homosexuals were not allowed to serve in the military until 2000 and a number of personnel were discharged due to their sexuality, losing any medals gained and the potential for earning any more.

"It was a very great injustice that this was denied to some members simply because of their sexuality. I hugely welcome the fact we can now address this historic wrong." ut any conviction," the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said.