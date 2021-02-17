UK soldiers ousted due to sexuality, can reclaim medals

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
London: Britain said on Tuesday it would allow former military members dismissed because of their sexuality to reclaim lost medals, a move welcomed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
Homosexuals were not allowed to serve in the military until 2000 and a number of personnel were discharged due to their sexuality, losing any medals gained and the potential for earning any more.
"It was a very great injustice that this was denied to some members simply because of their sexuality. I hugely welcome the fact we can now address this historic wrong." ut any conviction," the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said.