Biden effect: Saudi hastens trials, placates rivals

Under a new US glare, Saudi Arabia is rushing to release some political prisoners and make up with regional rivals, attempting to clean up its act as it braces for a policy reset in Washington.

US President Joe Biden pledged during his campaign to make the kingdom a "pariah" after it got a free pass under Donald Trump, but observers say he is instead adopting a middle path.

While scrutinising human rights, his new administration is expected to work to preserve a valuable security partnership while it moves to reboot nuclear talks with Riyadh’s arch-enemy Tehran.

Saudi Arabia has provisionally freed some political prisoners -- including activist Loujain al-Hathloul, famed for her campaign to end the ban on women driving -- in what many see as a nod to Biden.

Seeking to fortify its regional position in the new era, Saudi Arabia also led its allies last month to end a bitter three-year dispute with neighbouring Qatar, partly at the urging of the US which wants them to present a united front against Iran.

The kingdom is also keen for detente with America’s Nato ally Turkey, following a public boycott of Turkish goods last year as their rivalry intensified in the wake of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s 2018 murder in Istanbul.

A source close to the Saudi leadership told AFP it was "lowering the temperature by keeping lines open with (Turkish President Recep Tayyip) Erdogan even though there is no love lost".

"Confronted with the new US plans to reengage with Iran and critically review US-Saudi ties in terms of values, the Saudis have been eager to present themselves as partners in resolving the conflicts in the region," said Kristin Diwan of the Arab Gulf States Institute in Washington.