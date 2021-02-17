close
Wed Feb 17, 2021
AFP
February 17, 2021

Marib battle

World

AFP
February 17, 2021

DUBAI: The UN’s humanitarian chief said on Tuesday he was "very alarmed" by a Huthi rebel advance on the Yemeni government’s last northern stronghold, saying an assault on Marib could endanger millions of civilians.

The Iran-backed Huthis have this month resumed an offensive to seize oil-rich Marib, some 120 kilometres east of the rebel-held capital Sanaa. The city’s loss would be a major blow for the Yemeni government, which is backed by a Saudi-led coalition.

