NZ-Australia row erupts

Wellington: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern angrily accused Australia Tuesday of shirking its responsibility for a dual national arrested in Turkey with alleged links to the Islamic State militant group. Ardern said the woman had been a dual Australian-New Zealand citizen until authorities in Canberra cancelled her passport, leaving her situation to Wellington to deal with.