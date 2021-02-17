close
Wed Feb 17, 2021
AFP
February 17, 2021

Five BD Islamists sentenced to death

World

Dhaka: Five Islamist extremists were sentenced to death on Tuesday over the murder of a Bangladeshi-American writer and rights activist six years ago.

Avijit Roy, a prolific blogger and the author of 10 books including the best-selling "Biswasher Virus" ("Virus of Faith"), was hacked to death outside Bangladesh’s largest book fair by machete-wielding extremists in February 2015.

