Five BD Islamists sentenced to death

Dhaka: Five Islamist extremists were sentenced to death on Tuesday over the murder of a Bangladeshi-American writer and rights activist six years ago.
Avijit Roy, a prolific blogger and the author of 10 books including the best-selling "Biswasher Virus" ("Virus of Faith"), was hacked to death outside Bangladesh’s largest book fair by machete-wielding extremists in February 2015.