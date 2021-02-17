Topper accredits father for success

LAHORE: The social media was abuzz with news of a Pakistani student, Zara Naeem, who has scored highest marks globally in the financial reporting exam conducted by the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) in December 2020.

Zara Naeem, an ACCA student from Lahore, has been declared the global prizewinner for scoring highest marks in the financial reporting exam. She received widespread commendation on the social media on her achievement.

In his social media message, Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar while congratulating Zara on her excellent performance in the exams wrote: “Give Pakistani girls an equal chance and they can take on and beat the best in the world.”

Zara credits this success to her father who has always encouraged all the girls in the family to pursue their dreams and smash all artificial barriers. Retired after a stellar career in the military, Zara’s father himself holds a master’s degree and is highly passionate to see his child doing big things for the country.