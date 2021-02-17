Expats’ role in economy praised

LAHORE:The overseas Pakistanis are playing the role of the backbone in the national economy but they have reservations about the management of Overseas Commission, said Ch Pervaiz Iqbal Losar, chairman, Pakistan-Europe Friendship Federation, at the programme “Meet the Press” at Lahore Press Club, Tuesday.

He demanded the government ensure protection to them practically. He said, “We are at the mercy of the mafia; our situation is deteriorating.” He demanded the government address expats grievances. He said Kashmir issue was going through the most sensitive period of time. He said, “India proved the truth to be false with strong negative propaganda all over the world”. He showed his concern, “Pakistan’s role has deteriorated to such an extent that anti-Pakistan thinking in Europe has caused irreparable damage to the Kashmir cause”. He said, “False propaganda industry was running against Pakistan in Europe for decades which was a violation of European law”. He shared, “We caught this disgusting network of India and made it known to the world”. He said India has gone to extremes of false propaganda against Pakistan. “In Europe, protests against fabricated stories of oppression of Balochistan are being carried out by foreigners holding Balochs’ banners”. We highlighted the negative role of Kulbhushan Jadhav in the European Parliament.”

Talking about Kashmir, he said the Pakistanis living in Europe love Kashmir and want independence of Kashmir”. Occupation of Kashmir by India by repealing the law of special importance has made the lives of Kashmiris miserable.He said, “I am proud to be among the journalists at the Asia’s largest press club and thank LPC President Arshad Ansari for giving me so much respect”.

Arshad said that Pak-Europe Overseas Federation had highlighted the positive image of Pakistan in the European Parliament, especially the role it has played on Kashmir issue is commendable”.