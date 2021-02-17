Minister opens daycare centre

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Women Development Ashifa Riaz inaugurated a daycare centre in the office of provincial ombudsperson on Tuesday.

The minister said at the inaugural ceremony that the process of applying for setting up a daycare centre has been made very easy. Kitchen, AC, swings, oven, LCD and other facilities have been provided in the daycare as it has become an important need of the working women, she said. With the help of Punjab Daycare Funds Society, an amount of Rs 8,15,000 has been spent on the daycare centre, she said.

The daycare centre, in category three, has also been set up for out-of-school children, she added. The daycare centre will provide facilities to children from day one to four years and the government will bear the expenses for one year. The government has increased the number of daycare centres from 68 to 102 in two and a half years, concluded the minister.