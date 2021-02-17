ANF's role in drug eradication praised

LAHORE: An awareness seminar “Say No to Drugs” was held at University of Education (UOE), Township Campus here Tuesday.

In his address, Brigadier Rashid Minhas, the force commander of Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) highlighted the achievements of Anti-Narcotics Force since its inception. He said it was our prime responsibility to save our society from drugs and the ANF has arranged a lot of awareness campaigns in educational institutions to eradicate this menace, he added.

Brigadier Rashid Minhas said that ANF had zero-tolerance towards drugs especially in educational institutions as drug addiction had adverse effect not only on physical and mental health but it was dangerous for our economy and society too, he added.

UOE Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha appreciated the ANF efforts for drugs eradication. A large number of students and faculty members attended the seminar observing the COVID-19 related SOPs.