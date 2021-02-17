close
Wed Feb 17, 2021
Probe into illegal sale of TCV syringes, vaccination starts

Lahore

LAHORE: The Punjab government has launched an inquiry into the unauthorised sale of Typhoid Conjugate Vaccine (TCV) syringes and vaccination bottles in Lahore.

Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), in a notification approved by Competent Authority on Tuesday, notified Additional Secretary (Vertical Programmes) to conduct an inquiry into the unauthorised disposal of TCV campaign syringes and vaccination bottles in Gulberg Town, Lahore, fix responsibility and submit a report within 24 hours.

