Portal for non-formal school teachers

LAHORE: The Virtual Teachers Training Academy will go a long way in equipping teachers in far-flung areas with the latest pedagogical skills and content knowledge leading to quality blended education of the pupils in non-formal schools and literacy centres.

“In order to catch up with the development of quality-oriented education, Alight has conceived and developed this portal in collaboration with AIOU to help teachers learn and improve their teaching skills so that they could prepare the future leaders,” Raja Rashid Hafeez said, adding that the aim of this portal was to enhance competence of non-formal schools’ teachers so that they could polish learning abilities of students. Secretary Literacy & Non-Formal Basic Education Department Punjab Waqas Ali Mahmood and other attended the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Raja Rashid Hafeez said that this campaign would provide financial support to this department in this critical situation when government had limited financial resources.

Initiative will attract the friends of literacy to adopt a Non-Formal School on easy term and condition, he said and added that this was social cause and the social responsibility of everyone of society who can afford to provide necessary items required to run a Non-Formal School.