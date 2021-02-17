CCPO for strengthening investigation wing

LAHORE: CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar has said that prevention and detection of crime, citizens centric policing is top priority of Lahore Police.

Presiding over a meeting of police officers held here Tuesday, the CCPO said that Investigation Wing would be strengthened and performance would be improved by providing it additional force and enhancing capacity building.

CCPO Lahore reviewed the overall performance of all the units of Lahore police and directed to improve it. He directed police officers to hold open courts on regular basis to listen to the citizens’ problems and redress them, improve the role of district and divisional peace committees by increasing the representation of all the religions to make their role more effective in maintenance of peace, he added.

He directed the officers concerned to launch a strict crackdown on drug dealers particularly involved in selling Crystal ICE around educational institutions.

Ghulam Mahmood Dogar reprimanded the poor performance of SDPOs and In charges Investigation for low challan ratio in different cases and directed to replace the irresponsible in charges investigation with some efficient, dedicated and hardworking officers. He directed police officers to improve patrolling mechanism and focus on crime hotspots, including areas from Mahmood Booti to Shera Kot, Ravi River areas, Sundar Industrial Estate, Burki, Manawan and remote village as well as suburbs to control crime. Combing and intelligence-based Search and Sweep operations around sensitive establishments, residential areas, hotels, hostels, bus terminals, railway stations and other important places will be continued to free the city from habitual criminals, proclaimed offenders and court absconders, CCPO Lahore added. Ghulam Mahmood Dogar urged the police officers to continue dealing with iron hands the grabbers to retrieve the land and property of citizens.