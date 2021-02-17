32 model bazaars facilitating people: minister

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal has said that a network of 32 model bazaars was providing relief to the buyers in different cities of the province.

Addressing the party workers at his camp office Tuesday, he expressed satisfaction that hundreds of thousands of people benefit from the facility of model bazaars while thousands of shopkeepers were also earning their livelihood.

A model bazaar will be established in every tehsil of the province as the chief minister has approved to expand the scope of the model bazaars, the minister disclosed. The farmers are allowed to directly sell their produce in model bazaars as free stalls are provided to them by the government, he said.

Meanwhile, the minister said that 309 Ramazan bazaars would start functioning from 25 Shaaban to provide essential items at subsidised rates. The public interest will be protected as the people’s welfare was very dear to the government, he stressed.

The minister said that line departments were activated to ensure availability of edibles at government rates and vowed that those involved in creating artificial price hike would be made a horrible example.

A crackdown on illegal profiteers and hoarders will be continued as illegal profiteering is equal to robbery and no mafia will be allowed to do so, concluded the minister. Transport police officials: The Provincial Transport Department will recruit transport inspectors, sub-inspectors and sergeants to improve the performance of the transport department police.

This was stated by Provincial Minister for Transport Jahanzeb Khan Khichi while talking to a 5-member delegation of traffic engineering experts at his office on Tuesday. Giving the details, the minister said that holistic reforms will provide the best services to the commuters.

The transport police will be imparted the latest training for best results, he added. Meanwhile, Jahanzeb Khichi said 700 million rupees were being spent on the security of metro buses and orange train adding that this would be reduced to around 400 million due to departmental reforms. The saved money will be spent on public welfare, he maintained.

He said that a new bus terminal was being constructed with the cost of 3 billion rupees over an area of 100 kanal near Thokar Niaz Beg. New bus terminals will also be constructed in Faisalabad and Multan in the next phase, he added. The transport stands were also being upgraded in various districts of the province, he added.