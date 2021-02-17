Rs4.1m cheques given to bereaved families

LAHORE:The Punjab government has released Rs4.1 million to the families of two employees of Lahore General Hospital who died during service.

Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute Prof Dr Al-freed Zafar issued cheques of Rs2.5 million to Sardar Muhammad, father of grade-16 staff nurse Beenash, and Rs1.6 million to the wife of ward attendant Imran Naimat.

Beenash Sardar had two years of service in LGH while Imran Naimat had worked for six months when they passed away. PGMI Prof Al-freed Zafar said it is very welcoming step that the government provides relief to the families of the employees who died in the line of duty.

Charge nurse late Beenash Sardar was selected on May 23, 2017 by PPSC and died on May 23, 2019 while Imran Naimat was recruited on March 26, 2020 under 17A and passed away on September 3, 2020.