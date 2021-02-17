Over 500 books, CDs with objectionable material banned

LAHORE: More than 500 books, booklets, magazines and CDs containing objectionable and hate material were banned under section 99-A Cr.P.C 1898 by the Punjab Home Department, says a notification available to The News on Tuesday.

The Home Department had directed Inspector General Punjab Police, all divisional commissioners, all Regional Police Officers, all the Deputy Commissioners to take stern legal action against violation and violators on immediate basis. The IGP, RPOs and DCs have been directed to confiscate the objectionable material available for the general public in open markets, shops, stores etc immediately.